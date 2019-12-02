OIG Says DOD Reimbursed $219M Without Justification

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Defense contracting officers reimbursed without proper explanation $219 million in contractor costs that had been questioned by auditors, meaning they may have paid out on unallowable claims, a Pentagon watchdog said in a report released Monday. Although most contracting officers took appropriate action on 21 incurred cost proposals from defense contractors questioned by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, two officers paid out on questioned costs worth $219 million without following requirements, the DOD Office of Inspector General said. "None of [their] reasons adequately justify the contracting officers' decision not to sustain the DCAA questioned costs," the OIG said...

