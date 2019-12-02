US Proposes 100% Tariffs On French Imports Over Digital Tax

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. government proposed tariffs of up to 100% on a range of French imports, including cheese, champagne and handbags, after announcing Monday that it found France’s newly enacted digital service tax to discriminate against U.S. companies. The U.S. proposed tariffs of up to 100% on cheese and a range of French imports. (AP) The proposed retaliatory tariffs would not take effect until 2020, according to the U.S. Trade Representative, and would therefore give government officials more time to reach an agreement on global international taxes at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development where negotiations are currently underway. France enacted...

