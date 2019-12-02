US Proposes 100% Tariffs On French Imports Over Digital Tax

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. government proposed tariffs of up to 100% on a range of French imports, including cheese, champagne, cosmetics and handbags, after announcing Monday that it found France’s newly enacted digital service tax to discriminate against U.S. companies. The U.S. has proposed tariffs of up to 100% on cheese and a range of other French imports. (AP) The U.S. Trade Representative said it would accept comments and hold a public hearing in January, likely indicating the tariffs would not take effect in 2019. The timetable gives government officials more time to reach an agreement on international taxes at the Organization for...

