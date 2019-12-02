Medical Supply Co. Slammed With Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- California-based Solara Medical Supplies LLC has been hit with a proposed class action over a data breach that allegedly allowed hackers to access the personal and private medical data of millions of customers. Solara medical device user Juan Maldonado hit the company with a complaint in California federal court Friday over the breach, which Solara announced via a press release in mid-November. From early April through June 20, hackers were able to look inside the company’s computer systems, according to the complaint, which says those systems were not properly protected. “In short, thanks to defendant's failure to protect the breach victims'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS