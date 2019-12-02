Brazilian Ex-Soccer Prez Banned From Sport For Bribery

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:13 PM EST) -- The former president of the Brazilian Football Association has been banned from the sport of soccer for life for taking bribes in exchange for favorable media coverage contracts for soccer tournaments, according to FIFA, the international soccer governing body. The organization announced Friday that Ricardo Teixeira, who also served as a member of the FIFA and South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL's executive committees, was found guilty of bribery by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee following a hearing in July. Based on the Ethics Committee's findings, Teixeira cannot take part in any soccer-related activity on the national or international...

