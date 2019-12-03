Global Tax Plan Can't Be Weighed In Isolation, Biz Groups Say

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development should assess the effectiveness of current policies against corporate tax avoidance before moving forward with its proposals for a global minimum levy, according to recent feedback from business groups and academics. The OECD’s Business and Industry Advisory Committee, or BIAC, joined others in telling the Paris-based organization to fully evaluate the current policies as it undertakes a global minimum tax plan. The groups submitted their comments on Monday, the deadline for feedback on the OECD’s minimum tax plan, which is part of a larger proposed overhaul of global tax rules. BIAC noted that the...

