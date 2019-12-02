$8M Target Cardholder Deal Over Hidden Fees Gets First OK

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- An $8.2 million deal struck between a class of Target cardholders and the retail giant won initial approval in California federal court Monday, resolving fraudulent marketing claims over undisclosed card fees for failed transactions. Target Corp. agreed in June to pay $5 million in cash and offer a debt reduction of about $3.2 million, for a total settlement of $8.2 million, to all Target debit card holders in the U.S. who have incurred at least one returned payment fee since June 29, 2012. U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz signed off on the agreement, calling it "fair, reasonable and adequate." He...

