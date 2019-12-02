Canoe Race Sponsor Not Covered In Propeller Injury Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Hawaii federal judge has ruled that United States Fire Insurance Co. doesn’t have to defend or indemnify the sponsor of a 2016 canoe race or others in a lawsuit filed by a racer who was horrifically injured in a motorboat accident. U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi found that U.S. Fire’s obligation to cover the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association in the underlying action filed by Faith Ann Kalei-Imaizumi is extinguished by two separate exclusions in the association’s marine policy for bodily injury claims stemming from the use of a watercraft. Those exclusions apply because Kalei-Imaizumi suffered the traumatic injuries giving...

