DHS To Require Agencies To Welcome Security Flaw Reports

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced plans that would require federal civilian agencies to invite outside parties to report cybersecurity flaws to the government in good faith, a move that echoes similar steps taken in recent years by the private sector. DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, asked on Nov. 27 for public comment on a draft of an order requiring non-intelligence agencies to create vulnerability disclosure programs. Such programs allow outside parties, if they follow the rules, to report potential bugs in agency systems without fear of being prosecuted for breaching anti-hacking law. To date, less than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS