Ex-Chicago Transit Authority Worker Alleges Retaliation

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- A former Chicago Transit Authority employee said Monday in a federal lawsuit he was pressured to quit after telling his bosses about a security flaw in the agency's transit software that made it possible for hackers to access the system and potentially send out faulty public alerts. Christopher George Pable said he discovered a so-called "skeleton key" in software provided by contractor Clever Devices Ltd. that is used by the CTA and other transit agencies to deliver real-time information to the public. When Pable and his direct boss reported the problem, which allegedly left the system vulnerable to unauthorized access, he faced...

