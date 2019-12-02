Walgreens Is Latest To Sue Glumetza Makers Over Price Hikes

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- Walgreens and a group of other retailers on Monday launched the latest lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Bausch Health, Assertio, Salix, Santarus and Lupin in California federal court, alleging that they participated in an egregious scheme to catapult prices for diabetes drug Glumetza up to more than $3,000 for one month's supply. Walgreen Co., The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. Inc. and H-E-B LP added the suit to the growing list of antitrust cases facing the four companies that once held the rights to brand-name Glumetza since 2012, as well as generic-drug maker Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., which manufactured an alternative to the branded...

