5G Dominates DOJ's Time In FTC, Qualcomm 9th Circ. Args

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- A skeptical Ninth Circuit panel grilled U.S. Department of Justice lawyers Thursday over the agency's warning that national security will be threatened if Qualcomm is forced to alter its chip licensing practices under a Federal Trade Commission antitrust win. The DOJ, which is intervening in an appeal of the FTC’s lower court victory over the company, didn't get to address the merits of Qualcomm's antitrust arguments because the Ninth Circuit judges focused instead on whether the national security warning is grounded in competition law and has any bearing on the FTC’s enforcement case. In a rare public feud with its sister agency, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS