Ohio Tax Talk: 3 Tax Exemption Takeaways In Contractor Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- A recent Ohio Ninth District Court of Appeals’ decision in Karvo Paving Co. v. Testa[1] addressed several of Ohio’s most commonly utilized sales and use tax exemptions. This article will focus specifically on how the Karvo case shapes the application of Ohio’s sales and use tax exemptions for sales for resale, affiliated party transactions and casual sales. Companies and their advisers need to be aware of how and when these exemptions apply, particularly when engaging in business operations and investments that, if structured correctly, could prevent imposition of unnecessary sales and use tax. Karvo Paving Co. v. Testa The Ninth District...

