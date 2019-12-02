Ex-Assistant Managers Drop OT Suit Against Walmart

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- A group of ex-assistant managers at Walmart dropped their employment misclassification lawsuits against the company Monday after they failed to get class certification but reached confidential settlements, according to court filings. The parties had agreed Nov. 29 to dismiss the cases with prejudice, and Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak granted the request Monday, terminating eight related lawsuits against Walmart over its alleged misclassification of some employees as management in order to avoid paying them overtime. In a status report to the court Nov. 15, plaintiffs Andrew Swank, James Paolicelli and Sean McCracken said they had agreed to confidential settlements...

