Fugitive Russian Gold Exec Asks NY Civil Court To Clear Him

Law360, New York (December 2, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Monday puzzled over a Russian fugitive’s request that the civil court find Russia’s criminal charges against him are baseless as part of a lawsuit involving gold mining, bribery and corruption. Maxim Finskiy, former chairman of White Tiger Gold Ltd. now known as Mangazeya Mining Ltd., is battling a $190 million lawsuit brought by Sergey Yanchukov over the purchase of the mining company that claims Finskiy, his onetime friend, tricked him into buying shares by inflating the value of the mines. In his counterclaims, however, Finskiy tells a different story. He claims Yanchukov leveraged his relationships...

