Enviros Lose Chesapeake Bay Water Quality Listing Battle

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of a Maryland report that trimmed a list of waters needing special pollution controls, a loss for green groups that said the areas may not meet water quality standards. Blue Water Baltimore, the Potomac Riverkeeper Network and other groups had argued that the 2018 report should not have been approved because there was no assurance the delisted portions of river would meet water quality standards. But U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said that's not a requirement under the Clean Water Act and the waters are actually covered under...

