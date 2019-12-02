Fate Of Ex-Bumble Bee Tuna 'Big Fish' Goes To Calif. Jury

Law360, San Francisco (December 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors told a California federal jury during closing arguments Monday that former Bumble Bee CEO Christopher Lischewski illegally fixed tuna prices to boost the value of his shares in hopes of earning over $42 million, while defense attorneys argued "ambitious prosecutors" were misleading jurors to nail a "big fish." During heated closing arguments in San Francisco, defense attorney Elliot Peters of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP urged the jury not to trust the testimony they heard from Lischewski's lieutenants at Bumble Bee, saying that they had entered into plea agreements with the government and were "motivated to falsely implicate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS