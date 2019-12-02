Bumble Bee Can't Shake Suit Over 'Dolphin Safe' Label

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- Bumble Bee Foods LLC will remain ensnared in a suit accusing the embattled tuna producer of mislabeling its products as "dolphin safe" after a California federal court denied its motion to dismiss and paused the case in light of Bumble Bee's recent bankruptcy filing. In a one-paragraph order entered Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White denied Bumble Bee's bid to dismiss the suit but said the tuna giant can refile it once the dust has settled from its $925 million Chapter 11 filing last month. In the meantime, Judge White said, it's best to put the case on ice. Judge...

