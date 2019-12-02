Del. Justices Fault $8M Award Against Ford In Asbestos Death

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Monday sent back for retrial or pruning a lower court's finding that Ford Motor Co. owes an $8.1 million share of asbestos injury liability to a mechanic’s widow, saying the award failed to consider whether an overall $40.6 million damages finding was excessive. Writing for a three-member panel, Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. found that Superior Court Judge Ferris W. Wharton erred by failing to judge whether the total compensatory damages finding — of which Ford was assigned 20% — was excessive. Instead, Justice Vaughn wrote, Judge Wharton incorrectly found that the total award “does not matter”...

