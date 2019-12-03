DOJ Denied Cameo In Hollywood Writers Row

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rejected a request from the Justice Department to argue at a hearing later this week that it's too soon to toss group boycott claims filed by major Hollywood talent agencies against the television and film writers union. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. on Monday issued a one-page order denying the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to appear during oral arguments Dec. 6 for a motion to dismiss from the Writers Guild of America. The order did not give a reason for rejecting the request. Several Hollywood talent agencies accuse the WGA of instituting an illegal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS