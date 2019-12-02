ICE Need Not Seek Housing For Adult Migrants, Judge Told

Law360, Washington (December 2, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- A senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told a D.C. federal judge Monday that the law enforcement agency isn’t legally obligated to search for potential sponsors or group homes to provide housing for unaccompanied immigrants detained at adult facilities after turning 18. On the first day of oral arguments in a bench trial in a class action brought by unaccompanied immigrant teens who allege they have been unlawfully detained, the chief of ICE’s Juvenile and Family Residential Management Unit, Mellissa Harper, testified that the burden to seek housing for the migrants rests on the Department of Health and Human Services’...

