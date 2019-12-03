Butler Snow Says Timber Scam Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 4:28 PM EST) -- Butler Snow LLP and its business development subsidiary have told the Fifth Circuit that a suit alleging the firm helped a now-imprisoned client pull off a massive Ponzi scheme belongs in arbitration, arguing that the lower court was wrong to say that an arbitration clause was not enforceable. The firm argued Monday that even though the engagement agreement with former client Arthur Lamar Adams contained both an arbitration clause and a clause granting “exclusive jurisdiction” to Mississippi courts, the two passages could be harmonized and did not need to be seen as contradictory. The lower court, Butler Snow said, should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS