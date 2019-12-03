Russian Businessman Urges Court To Set Aside $95M Award

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 4:42 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska told an English appeals court on Tuesday that a lower court had misinterpreted a shareholder agreement at the heart of a long-running dispute with a business associate when it allowed a $95 million arbitration award to stand. Deripaska's attorney called the decision "entirely unworkable" as he urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision in February at the High Court. Judge Nigel Teare had dismissed the oligarch’s challenge to an arbitration award requiring him to pay $95 million to Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia, after a dispute over valuable real estate...

