Investors Want Kazakhstan Sanctioned In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- A pair of Moldovan energy investors called on a D.C. federal court to sanction Kazakhstan for its "willful, complete, and continuing failure to obey" a court order requiring it to turn over documents as the investors look to enforce a $506 million arbitration award against the country. Anatolie Stati, his son Gabriel Stati and their companies told the court Monday that Kazakhstan has "flagrant[ly]" breached its discovery obligations as they have attempted to track down Kazakh assets to enforce the award, which they won from a Swedish tribunal in 2013 after Kazakhstan seized their petroleum operations in the country. The more...

