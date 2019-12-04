Wis. Towns Declare Neutrality In Asking Out Of Tribes' Tax Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:22 PM EST) -- Six Wisconsin municipalities have revised their request for a federal court to dismiss them from a dispute between Chippewa tribes and the state over property taxes on tribal lands, clarifying they aren’t taking a position in favor of either party. The towns and cities said in an amended motion Tuesday that their request for summary judgment seeking dismissal was brought solely on the grounds that the Wisconsin federal court has jurisdiction to decide the matter. The amended motion withdrew the towns' previous statement that the tribes cannot substantiate their claims as a matter of law. The case centers on whether federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS