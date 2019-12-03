DOJ Shut Out Of Courtroom In Texas Grid Law Fight

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 1:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can’t participate in a courtroom hearing over the constitutionality of a Texas grid construction law, a federal judge has found, saying the government already made its case in filed briefings. The government sufficiently argued its position when it filed a statement of interest in September, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said Monday. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division jumped in over competition and interstate commerce concerns in NextEra Energy’s suit against a new Texas transmission construction law. “The court finds that the United States’ participation in the Dec. 4 hearing will not be useful to the court,” Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS