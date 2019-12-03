Bally's Beats Whistleblower's Suit Claiming Retaliatory Firing

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday refused to revive a suit against Bally's Casino and Hotel from an ex-surveillance employee alleging he was fired for blowing the whistle on a mini-baccarat cheating scam, saying the Atlantic City resort demonstrated he was properly terminated for mistreating co-workers. A two-judge Appellate Division panel upheld a 2014 trial court ruling dismissing Timothy G. Cook's suit against Bally's Park Place Inc. The casino fired Cook after an employee relations manager's report documented how staffers said he raised his voice and also made racist and misogynistic comments, among other misconduct, the panel said. "As the...

