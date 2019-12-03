Wash. AG Asks Justices Not To Pause $4.2B Vehicle Tax Cut

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Washington state attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to allow a ballot measure that lowers or eliminates vehicle taxes and fees by $4.2 billion over the next six years to take effect. In an emergency appeal filed Monday evening, Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the justices to lift a preliminary injunction issued by the King County Superior Court on Thursday that halted most provisions of Initiative 976 from taking effect, saying the stay contradicted the will of the voters. “When Washington voters approved Initiative 976, they sent a clear message that they wanted to reduce vehicle taxes and...

