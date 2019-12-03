Judge Who Said 'Close Your Legs' Says He Intended To Help

Law360, Trenton (December 3, 2019, 10:28 PM EST) -- A suspended New Jersey judge fighting his removal from the bench for asking a rape accuser if she'd tried closing her legs told a panel Tuesday that though the words were "chosen terribly," he had been trying to help the pro se litigant after she'd become visibly shaken by a defense attorney's remark. Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. told a state Supreme Court-appointed panel during a hearing that the graphic question — which led to highly publicized ethics charges as the #MeToo movement gained steam — came after the unrepresented woman floundered on the stand when her alleged attacker's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS