1 Firm Led Pack In November Dominated By Blank Check IPOs

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- Aided by a strong flow of initial public offerings by blank check companies, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP edged ahead of its peers in November IPO activity during an otherwise quiet month that saw few operating companies go public. Ellenoff Grossman steered five IPOs that netted a total of $780 million last month, not including over-allotment options. That marked the most of any firm in terms of IPO proceeds and tied for the most based on the number of deals guided. Ellenoff Grossman represented issuers in all of its deals. When counting representation of issuers and underwriters, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP...

