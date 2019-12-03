General Dynamics Lands Record $22B Navy Shipbuilding Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- A General Dynamics Corp. unit has landed a $22.2 billion deal to build nine Virginia-class attack submarines, which the Navy calls the largest shipbuilding contract in its history. The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday that the Naval Sea Systems Command had awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. the $22.2 billion contract, which includes an option for an additional submarine that could boost the deal to $24.1 billion. "Our submarine force is fundamental to the power and reach of our integrated naval force,” acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a statement. "[The] announcement affirms our commitment to the future strength...

