Attys Report Broad Support For Opioid MDL Negotiation Class

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing cities and counties suing the drug industry over the opioid crisis told the Ohio federal judge overseeing litigation late Monday that a novel negotiation class proposal aimed at striking a global deal has won strong support across the country. As of Nov. 27, more than 98% of the roughly 34,500 communities comprising the class have chosen to stay in the class, based on the responses so far, with just 541 having said that they will opt out of the class, according to a report compiled by plaintiffs' attorneys. The opt-out requests came from cities and counties in 43 states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS