Banks Must Hand Trump Records To Congress, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday largely upheld subpoenas to Capital One and Deutsche Bank for the financial records of President Donald Trump, his family members and his businesses sought by two House committees investigating international money laundering and foreign influence. The U.S. House committees investigating President Donald Trump have the right to access Trump's financial records, the Second Circuit said Tuesday. (AP) The House Committee on Financial Services and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have the right to access the financial records, the appeals court said. The public interest in the committees' investigations is clear, the court said. “It is...

