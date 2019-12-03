Satellite TV Law Reauthorization Is Inevitable, Experts Say

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- Policy watchers largely expect Congress to reauthorize a law governing satellite-TV programming before it expires at the end of the month, buying lawmakers and other industry players time to come up with more comprehensive reforms to address pricing and other aspects of the content carriage system. Jeffrey Prince, the Federal Communications Commission's chief economist, said Tuesday during a Washington, D.C., panel event that allowing the current regime that governs cable, satellite and broadcast program carriage agreements to lapse without an alternative on deck would be shortsighted, especially given the fast-approaching deadline of Dec. 31. "There is good cause, perhaps, for reconsidering the entire regulatory regime here,...

