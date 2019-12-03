Kosovar Man Who Aided $19M Galanis Fraud Gets 18 Months

Law360, New York (December 3, 2019, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a 50-year-old Kosovar man with a relatively light 18-month prison sentence Tuesday for assisting in the Gerova Financial Group stock fraud perpetrated by the Galanis family, crediting his remorse and refusing to put him on the hook for $19 million of restitution. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel departed downward from guidelines that called for a prison term in the range of five years for Ymer Shahini, who pled guilty to a count of securities fraud conspiracy in September, admitting he allowed the fraud-happy Galanis family to use his name as a straw to sell artificially...

