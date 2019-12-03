Dems To Float Bill Boosting Part-Timers' Hours, Benefits

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., are readying a bill that would make businesses assign shifts to existing part-time workers before taking on new hires, and extend some benefits to part-timers, they said Tuesday. The Part-Time Worker Bill of Rights Act would dock large employers when they hire new workers rather than spread hours among existing staff and allow part-timers to take job-protected medical leave and get pensions if they have hit certain tenure milestones, according to a press release issued Tuesday. The lawmakers plan to introduce the proposal in January, a spokesman for Rep. Schakowsky told Law360....

