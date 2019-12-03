Senate Work Committee Clears Safety Commission Noms

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate committee that oversees the federal labor agencies on Tuesday approved a pair of nominees to a shorthanded panel that resolves disputes over workplace safety citations. The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved by voice vote the nominations of Amanda Wood Laihow and Cynthia L. Attwood to fill two vacancies on the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, where they will join chair James Sullivan Jr. if confirmed by the Senate. The OSHRC is an independent government agency that considers challenges to citations issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration....

