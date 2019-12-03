Google Wins PTAB Challenge To Communications Patent

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated large chunks of an AGIS Software Development patent related to communications networks on Monday, finding that Google had shown a number of the patent's claims were obvious. The decision is the final chapter at the PTAB in a series of inter partes reviews that Google requested in 2018, challenging various AGIS patents, after its Android operating system was implicated in infringement lawsuits filed against smartphone makers. In the end, the PTAB found that the challenged claims in two AGIS patents were invalid. The board declined Google's invitation to review two other patents. Vincent Rubino...

