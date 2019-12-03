2 More CBD Cos. Accused Of Selling Illegal Products

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- Two more CBD companies are facing proposed class actions by consumers who say they would not have purchased their products if they had known they were not compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. Consumers claim Colorado-based Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. and California-based CV Sciences Inc. intentionally marketed and sold illegal CBD products. Counsel for the consumers filed a similar proposed class action last week against Colorado-based Infinite Product Co. LLC. In a complaint filed Saturday against Charlotte's Web, California resident Michele McCarthy claims she bought CBD oil in May. And in Tuesday's complaint against CV Sciences, Arizona resident Michelene...

