Texas Court Cuts Chevron Unit Loose From Oil Rig Injury Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Thailand-based Chevron unit has escaped a suit accusing it of causing a worker’s injuries suffered on an offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand, after a Texas appellate court on Tuesday said the Chevron unit did not have sufficient ties with Texas. A three-judge Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed the denial of a dismissal bid lodged by Chevron Thailand Exploration & Production Ltd. in a suit accusing the Chevron unit, fellow subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and a Texas-based oil rig services company, Rig QA International, of causing Chevron worker Jaime Taylor’s injuries. The suit claims, among other...

