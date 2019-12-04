Senate Privacy Hearing Zeroes In On Right To Sue, Preemption

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- Two issues at the crux of the debate over the parameters of a federal privacy law — whether the legislation should override state protections and whether private citizens should be able to sue — took center stage Wednesday as lawmakers inched closer to consensus during a U.S. Senate hearing. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have agreed for months that it's time to pass America's first comprehensive national privacy law, particularly with the California Consumer Privacy Act set to enact a new state privacy standard on Jan.1. But questions have lingered over whether the law should include a private right of action, or preempt state laws like California's. Panelists from...

