Feds Say Calif. Auto Emissions Policy Row Is In Wrong Court

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is arguing that the dispute over its move to block California from setting its own vehicle emission standards should be heard in the D.C. Circuit instead of the D.C. district court where challengers filed the case. In a flurry of briefs officially filed with the district court on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation said that the court must dismiss the challenge brought by California and dozens of other states and cities or transfer it to the D.C. Circuit because the agency's action can only be challenged in federal courts of appeal. The opponents fired back, arguing the rule...

