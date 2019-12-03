NCAA Wants Out Of Field Hockey Player's Concussion Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 4:23 PM EST) -- The NCAA is urging a D.C. federal court to drop a suit from a former American University field hockey player over the treatment of her concussion, saying she has failed to show that the NCAA had any responsibility for her injury or treatment. In a 40-page memorandum filed Monday, the NCAA pushed its motion for summary judgment on Jennifer Bradley's negligence claims, saying they are nothing more than a repackaging of medical malpractice claims that had already been dismissed. The association owed no legally recognized duty to Bradley, according to the memorandum, as the NCAA's relationship is with the member schools...

