GE Unit Says German Energy Storage Co. Can't Seek Docs

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- A GE unit that specializes in oilfield services is asking a Delaware federal court to nix a German energy storage company's bid for documents it says are needed for a €142 million ($157.4 million) arbitration in Europe over defective safety valves, arguing that the petition misstates unsettled case law. Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC told the court in a brief — a redacted version of which was filed on Monday — that Storag Etzel GmbH relies on one side of a split among U.S. federal appeals courts in arguing that the private arbitration ongoing in Germany is a "foreign tribunal"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS