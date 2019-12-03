Petrobras Says Fraud Claims Over $821M Deal Not Barred

Law360, Houston (December 3, 2019, 8:24 PM EST) -- A state court judge misinterpreted the scope of a 2012 settlement between Petrobras America and Astra Oil Trading NV over a dispute involving an $821 million refinery deal when it ruled Petrobras couldn’t bring claims alleging fraud, the company has told a Texas appellate court. Petrobras and Astra were back before the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on Tuesday for the second time since Oct. 29. This time, Petrobras is challenging the district court’s ruling that it had agreed not to pursue any claims against Astra. In October, the parties were arguing over whether a district court judge had authority to halt arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS