Possible Patent Typo Debated As Juno, Kite IP Trial Kicks Off

Law360, Los Angeles (December 3, 2019, 11:23 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma delivered opening statements Tuesday in Juno's infringement suit over its groundbreaking cancer immunotherapy — a potentially multibillion-dollar fight that may turn on whether a California federal jury believes Juno's patent contained a simple typo or not. Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella LLP, who is representing Juno Therapeutics Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, told the jury during openings that Kite Pharma Inc. willfully infringed his clients' patent in order beat Juno to the market. But Kite's attorney Ted Dane of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP told...

