New California Laws Will Make Discovery More Costly

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law two bills authored by Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Orange County, S.B. 370 and S.B. 17, which make changes to civil discovery procedures that are sure to affect all California litigants and civil litigators next year. The more impactful and potentially costly of the two, S.B. 370, amends California Code of Civil Procedure Section 2031.280 to require that documents produced in discovery be identified by the request number to which the document corresponds. Currently, documents may be produced either as they are kept in the usual course of business — the preferred option of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS