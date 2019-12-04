Cyber Lab Drops Antitrust Suit Against Standards Org

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EST) -- NSS Labs called off its antitrust action against a cybersecurity standards development group and members Symantec Corp. and ESET LLC on Tuesday, stating that the organization has made positive steps to remedy alleged imbalances. NSS Labs sued the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization and the cybersecurity vendors late last year, claiming the trio conspired to boycott the lab because its testing might reveal serious flaws in their products. However, the lab said in a statement Tuesday that it has dropped the suit because of recent positive steps AMTSO has taken to correct its alleged bias toward vendors. "During the past year, AMTSO has...

