Feds Fight To Preserve Ban On Promoting Illegal Immigration

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a law that criminalizes encouraging immigrants to enter or stay in the U.S. illegally, arguing that the Ninth Circuit reached an overly broad interpretation when it struck down the provision. In an opening brief, after justices agreed to take up the case in October, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the circuit court was wrong to have found that the law criminalizes a wide range of protected free speech, including "every-day discussions" and "simple words." Instead, the law applies to those who promote illegal immigration for their own financial gain, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS