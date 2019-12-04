Navistar Accused Of Overcharging Marine Corps By $1.28B

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 3:50 PM EST) -- A former Navistar employee has accused the defense vehicle manufacturer of bilking the federal government out of $1.28 billion by overcharging the U.S. Marine Corps for components of military vehicles, according to a federal lawsuit unsealed Tuesday. Duquoin Burgess, who worked in Navistar Defense LLC’s contract management department from March 2009 to October 2012, alleged that his former employer and its parent company, Navistar International Corp., forged invoices, catalog prices and other documents in order to win a defense contract for Mine Resistant, Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicles. “Navistar Defense exploited the government’s need for vehicles that would provide American soldiers...

